Receiving Vaccine Air Force Col. Jessica Spitler, 30th Medical Group commander, and Air Force Senior Airman Dakota Orozco-Garcia, 30th MDG member, receive their vaccinations against COVD-19 during Operation Fight Back at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Jan. 6 2021. Medical workers from the 30th Medical Group set up a point of distribution system to help administer the first round of COVID-19 vaccines. SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.22 MB) Tags: coronavirus, warp speed, ows, covid19vaccine Credit: Michael Peterson, Space Force VIRIN: 210106-F-IN231-1001A.JPG Photo Gallery