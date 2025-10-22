An official website of the United States Government 
Two army soldiers wearing face masks observe a medical tech wearing personal protective equipment perform a COVID-19 nasopharyngeal swab on a resident.

Nasopharyngeal Swab

Army Spc. Chris Rodriguez, with the 996th Area Support Medical Company, and Army Spc. Nicholas Martinelli, with the 2nd, 285th Aviation Battalion, conducts training for medical personnel at a local Scottsdale, Ariz. nursing home that will soon facilitate a COVID-19 point-of-care testing system to nursing home residents and visitors, Oct. 27, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona citizen soldiers and airmen to support community needs during this emergency response.

