Night Flight

Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Mazza, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, prepares to jump from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during nighttime airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 20, 2020. Special warfare airmen assigned to the squadron conducted the training to demonstrate short-notice mission readiness in the Arctic environment.