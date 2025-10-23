An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman, shown in profile and illuminated by red light, sits on an aircraft and holds a bundle on his lap.

Night Flight

Air Force Staff Sgt. Devin Mazza, a tactical air control party specialist assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, prepares to jump from a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft during nighttime airborne training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Oct. 20, 2020. Special warfare airmen assigned to the squadron conducted the training to demonstrate short-notice mission readiness in the Arctic environment.

Photo Gallery