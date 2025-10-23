Food Pantry Arizona National Guard service members helped fill grocery carts and bags for senior citizens at a walk-through food pantry in Sun City, Ariz., Oct. 23, 2020. The Arizona National Guard has activated more than 800 Arizona citizen soldiers and airmen to support the community during this emergency response. SHARE: Download: Full Size (2.43 MB) Tags: humanitarian aid, coronavirus Credit: Air Force Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin, Arizona Air National Guard VIRIN: 201023-Z-CC902-0009.JPG Photo Gallery