An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine and a soldier place an American flag on a casket.

Disinterment Ceremony

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Austin Blocker and Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Walton, service members attached to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, place a flag on a casket during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Oct. 19, 2020. The ceremony was part of the agency’s efforts to disinter and identify the remains of unknown service members lost during World War II.

Photo Gallery