Disinterment Ceremony

Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Austin Blocker and Army Sgt. 1st Class Richard Walton, service members attached to the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency, place a flag on a casket during a disinterment ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific in Honolulu, Oct. 19, 2020. The ceremony was part of the agency’s efforts to disinter and identify the remains of unknown service members lost during World War II.