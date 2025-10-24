Graduating Class Soldiers graduate from the 7th Army Training Command Noncommissioned Officer Academy’s Basic Leadership Course as commandant's list graduates at the Rose Barracks Theater in Vilseck, Germany, Oct.9, 2020. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the course and graduation were conducted both in person and virtually, with the majority of the graduating class participating virtually. SHARE: Download: Full Size (9.78 MB) Tags: army, coronavirus Credit: Kevin Sterling Payne, Army VIRIN: 201009-A-DT978-014A.JPG Photo Gallery