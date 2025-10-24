Temperature Scan

Army Chief Warrant Officer 5, Charles Hunter, an Army Reserve senior food advisor, scans his face and his wrist at a newly installed terminal to screen for high temperatures of people entering Marshall Hall, the Army Reserve Command and Forces Command headquarters building at Fort Bragg, N.C., Sept. 29, 2020. The terminal is expected to reduce and eventually eliminate the required staffing of soldiers who currently screen people's temperatures coming into the building. The terminal scans body temperatures via the wrist to eliminate contact and stores up to 10,000 face images, which can help with contact tracing if someone is later found to test positive for COVID-19.