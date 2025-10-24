Function Check

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Simon, a postal clerk assigned to the NAVSUP Fleet Logistics Center San Diego Regional Navy Mail Center, performs a function check on the new Pitney Bowes intelligent mail locker installed at the multi-use federal building in San Diego, Oct. 8, 2020. The mail lockers were installed to provide contactless delivery and decrease wait times for customers sending and receiving mail, while also helping minimize the spread of COVID-19 among sailors and civilians.