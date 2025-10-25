New Recruit

Recruit John Dee, assigned to Fox Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, is medically screened after arriving at Marine Corps Recruit Depot in San Diego,, Oct. 5, 2020. As recruits arrive at the depot in the future, there will be a staging period of 14 days during which they'll be medically screened, monitored and provided classes to prepare and orient them to begin recruit training. All of this will occur before they step onto the iconic yellow footprints and move toward earning the title Marine. All recruits will be screened and tested for COVID-19 prior to beginning recruit training.