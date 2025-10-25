Delivering PPE Air Force Staff Sgt. William Wood and Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Roland Shambaugh deliver personal protective equipment to the Morgan County Health Department in Berkeley Springs, W.Va., Sept. 29, 2020. The airmen are part of the West Virginia National Guard’s task force sustainment, responsible for supplying PPE to county emergency management operation centers and health departments around the state during the pandemic. SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.23 MB) Tags: air force, coronavirus Credit: Air Force Staff Sgt. Tim Sencindiver, West Virginia Air National Guard VIRIN: 200929-Z-RR598-0002.JPG Photo Gallery