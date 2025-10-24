Vaccine Prep

Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Kyle Hill, who's assigned to Naval Medical Center San Diego, prepares a flu vaccine in San Diego, Oct. 5, 2020. Hospital corpsmen and sailors manned outdoor shot stations to process patients receiving flu vaccinations. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way many facets of health care are conducted. NMCSD's immunization clinic has adapted some of its techniques and practices to keep the staff and patients safe while delivering high quality health care. NMCSD’s mission is to prepare service members to deploy in support of operational forces, deliver high quality health care and shape the future of military medicine through education, training and research. NMCSD employs more than 6,000 active duty military personnel, civilians and contractors in Southern California.