Testing Capabilities

Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Roger A. Towberman, Space Force senior enlisted advisor, visits the 30th Medical Group at Vandenberg Air Force Base, Calif., Sept. 24, 2020. Airmen from across the 30th MDG briefed Towberman on the innovative medical capabilities the unit has used to support Air Force and Space Force professionals across the installation. The airmen demonstrated their COVID-19 testing capabilities, in addition to their air quality assessments, which are used as a precaution because California's wildfires have elevated the base’s Air Quality Index.