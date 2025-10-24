An official website of the United States Government 
Three military personnel wearing face masks and gloves fill a customer’s prescriptions.

Working Together

Air Force Maj. John McGrath, left, assigned to the 88th Diagnostics and Therapeutics Squadron satellite pharmacy, and Capt. Rebecca Seagraves, right, a pharmacist, work with volunteer runner Air Force Tech. Sgt. Greg Bulgin, center, 88th DTS diagnostic imaging flight, to fill a prescription in the Kittyhawk Pharmacy at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, June 4, 2020. Pharmacy staff and volunteers wear face masks and maintain as much social distance as possible to protect themselves and customers from the COVID-19 virus. Computer monitors were blurred to protect privacy.

