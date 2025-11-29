Rapid Assembly

Soldiers with the South Carolina Army National Guard medical command, under Joint Task Force 59, construct a deployable rapid assembly shelter to train on setting up their equipment in the event the state has a need for the shelters in support of COVID-19 response efforts at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, S.C., April 15, 2020. The South Carolina National Guard supports the local, county and state agencies and first responders with requested resources in support of COVID-19 response efforts.