Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor holds her thumb up while standing on a ship's deck behind a trail of smoke.

Launch Signal

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mojica signals to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft from the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea, April 5, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is supporting maritime security operations alongside allies and partners in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility.

  • Download: Full Size (1.25 MB)
  • Tags: navy
  • Credit: Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Rebekah Watkins VIRIN: 200405-N-UJ486-0115Y.JPG
