Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jasmine Mojica signals to launch an F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft from the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman in the Mediterranean Sea, April 5, 2020. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is supporting maritime security operations alongside allies and partners in the U.S. 6th Fleet area of responsibility.