Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of guardsmen test medical equipment at a field medical station.

Equipment Test

New Jersey National Guard combat medic specialists assigned to Joint Task Force 57 test an electrocardiogram machine at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, N.J., April 6, 2020. The New Jersey National Guard medical staff is assisting state and local officials in operating a field medical station in support of the COVID-19 relief effort.

