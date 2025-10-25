An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor takes inventory of medical supplies.

Supply Check

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Trevor Aguiar takes inventory of medical supplies aboard the USNS Mercy in Los Angeles, April 2, 2020. The Mercy deployed in support of the nation’s COVID-19 response efforts, to serve as a referral hospital for non-COVID-19 patients, allowing shore-based hospitals to focus their efforts on COVID-19 cases.

