An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Two Marines work on a rotor atop an aircraft.

Atop an Osprey

Marines perform maintenance on an MV-22 Osprey at Morón Air Base, Spain, Dec. 30, 2019. The Marines are assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force-Crisis Response-Africa 20.1, which is deployed to conduct crisis-response and theater-security operations in Africa and promote regional stability by conducting military-to-military training exercises throughout Europe and Africa.

Photo Gallery