Medical Mission

The Coast Guard cutter Margaret Norvell and the Coast Guard cutter Kathleen Moore sail alongside the hospital ship the USNS Comfort as it is an anchored off the coast of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Nov. 4, 2019, in preparation for a six-day medical mission. The Comfort is working with health and government partners in Central America, South America and the Caribbean to provide care on the ship and at land-based medical sites.