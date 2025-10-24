Leaders Testify

From the left, Marine Corps Gen. Joe Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and David L. Norquist, Defense Department comptroller and chief financial officer, give testimony on the DoD budget posture in review of the Defense Authorization Request for Fiscal Year 2019 and the Future Years Defense Program, Washington, D.C., May 9, 2018. DoD photo by Tech Sgt. Vernon Young Jr.