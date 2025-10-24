Aircraft Maintenance

Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachel Revels, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion specialist, conducts maintenance work on a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2018. As the latest model in the C-130 series, the C-130J features a longer fuselage, upgraded avionics and improved flight and landing performance. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Magbanua