An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

An airman reaching into the mechanics of an aircraft.

Aircraft Maintenance

Air Force Staff Sgt. Rachel Revels, 86th Maintenance Squadron aerospace propulsion specialist, conducts maintenance work on a C-130J Super Hercules at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, April 10, 2018. As the latest model in the C-130 series, the C-130J features a longer fuselage, upgraded avionics and improved flight and landing performance. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Joshua Magbanua

  • Download: Full Size (0.52 MB)
  • Credit: Senior Airman Joshua Magbanua VIRIN: 180410-F-ZF730-0681C.JPG
Photo Gallery