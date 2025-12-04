Pressure Suit

Air Force Airman 1st Class Gangyoung Seo, 9th Physiological Support Squadron launch and recovery technician, communicates to Air Force Capt. Robert, 1st Reconnaissance Squadron U-2 Dragon Lady pilot, while preparing to conduct a training mission at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., Dec. 19, 2017. Seo and the team in the launch and recovery element are responsible for dressing a pilot in the full-pressure suit and ensuring systems are fully functional to sustain altitudes up to 70,000 feet. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Ramon A. Adelan