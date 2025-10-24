An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor greets a young family member after departing a ship.

Hello Hands

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Leslie Rudy greets a family member after departing the USS Truxtun in Norfolk, Va., Aug. 21, 2017. Rudy, an aviation structural mechanic, was assigned to the ship during a seven-month deployment to support maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. Navy photo by Seaman Cameron Stoner

  • Download: Full Size (0.46 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 1st Class Ernest S VIRIN: 170821-N-UB406-127C.JPG
Photo Gallery