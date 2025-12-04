Fuel Focus

Navy Seaman Jessica Kent checks a fuel sample for contaminants aboard the USS Wasp in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 22, 2017. Wasp is transiting to Sasebo, Japan to conduct a turnover with the USS Bonhomme Richard as the forward-deployed flagship of the amphibious forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Levingston Lewis