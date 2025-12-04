An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor smiles as she holds up a fuel sample.

Fuel Focus

Navy Seaman Jessica Kent checks a fuel sample for contaminants aboard the USS Wasp in the Pacific Ocean, Dec. 22, 2017. Wasp is transiting to Sasebo, Japan to conduct a turnover with the USS Bonhomme Richard as the forward-deployed flagship of the amphibious forces in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Levingston Lewis

  • Download: Full Size (0.9 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 3rd Class Levingston Lewis VIRIN: 171222-N-BD308-0050E.JPG
Photo Gallery