Bravery Symbol

Medal of Honor recipient retired Army Capt. Florent “Flo” Groberg pays tribute to those who were killed in action at the Fenty Memorial while visiting Forward Operating Base Fenty, Afghanistan, with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s USO Holiday Tour, Dec. 24, 2017. Groberg is a Medal of Honor recipient for actions taken in nearby Asadabad on Aug. 8, 2012, when he was severely injured attempting to stop an attack on his patrol by suicide bombers. DoD photo by Navy Petty Officer 1st Class Dominique A. Pineiro