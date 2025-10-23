Smoky Sight Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Myers navigates through a smoke-filled area during a general quarters drill on the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Persian Gulf, Dec. 19, 2017. The Roosevelt is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, supporting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners. Navy photo by Seaman Apprentice Bill M. Sanders SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.61 MB) Credit: Seaman Apprentice Bill Sanders VIRIN: 171219-N-TV230-1127C.JPG Photo Gallery