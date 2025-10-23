Rescuing 'Oscar'

Navy Lt. j.g. Cory R. Cameron recovers the “Oscar” dummy during a man-overboard drill aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Preble in the Persian Gulf, Dec. 16, 2017. The Preble is operating in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations, supporting maritime security operations to reassure allies and partners. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Morgan K. Nall