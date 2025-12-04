An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

The deputy defense secretary and a person have hands raised to take an oath.

Defense Undersecretary

Deputy Defense Secretary Patrick M. Shanahan swears in Robert Wilkie as the undersecretary of defense for personnel and readiness during a ceremony at the Pentagon, Dec. 20, 2017. In this role, Wilkie serves as principal advisor to the defense secretary and deputy defense secretary for total force management as it relates to readiness; National Guard and Reserve component affairs; health affairs; training and personnel requirements and management, including equal opportunity, morale, welfare, recreation and the quality of life for military families. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley

  • Download: Full Size (1.1 MB)
  • Credit: Brigitte N. Brantley VIRIN: 171120-D-GO396-0024C.JPG
Photo Gallery