An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Air Force pararescuemen perform rescue operations.

Rescue Ops

Air Force pararescuemen perform simulated rescue operations during an exercise at Moody Air Force Base, Ga., Dec. 12, 2017. During the training, pararescuemen assigned to the 38th Rescue Squadron recovered victims while under enemy fire to prepare for future search and rescue missions and to assess their unit’s ability to work cohesively to accomplish the mission. Air Force photo by Airman Eugene Oliver

Photo Gallery