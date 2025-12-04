Fuel Fire Exercise Marine Corps firefighters use P-19 fire trucks to extinguish a fuel fire during a controlled burn exercise at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, N.C., Dec. 12, 2017. Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting conducted the training to be greater familiarized with firefighting vehicles, controls, rescue equipment and the actions to follow in the event of an aircraft emergency. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Colin Broadstone SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.98 MB) Credit: Sgt. Colin Broadstone VIRIN: 171212-M-TW696-0208C.JPG Photo Gallery