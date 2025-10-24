An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three packages are parachuted to the ground.

Christmas Drop

Parachutes bearing packages descend over Murilo Atoll in the Micronesian state of Chuuk, Dec. 15, 2017, after being dropped from an Air Force C-130 aircraft during Operation Christmas Drop 2017. Over the course of 12 days, crews will airdrop donated food, supplies, educational materials and tools to 56 islands throughout the Marianas Islands, Micronesia and Palau. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald R. Willis

  • Download: Full Size (0.72 MB)
  • Credit: Airman 1st Class Gerald R. Willis VIRIN: 171215-F-FF346-1061C.JPG
