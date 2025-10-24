An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine interacts with audience members during a holiday performance.

Sergeant Scrooge

Marine Corps Sgt. Ryan Van Gosen interacts with the audience at the Sergeant Scrooge's Okinawa Christmas event at Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, Dec. 9, 2017. The band performed festive Christmas songs for service members and their families for the upcoming holiday season. Van Gosen is a musician assigned to the III Marine Expeditionary Force Band. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Andre Peterson

  • Download: Full Size (1.87 MB)
  • Credit: Lance Cpl. Andre Peterson VIRIN: 171208-M-OE725-0057C.JPG
