High-Wire Survival A soldier crawls across a high wire during the two-week French Desert Survival Course in Djibouti, Africa, Dec. 3, 2017. The soldiers learned the fundamentals of desert combat and survival while bridging language and cultural barriers with French forces. The soldier is assigned to Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa's East African Response Force. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Erin Piazza SHARE: Download: Full Size (0.49 MB) Credit: Senior Airman Erin Piazza VIRIN: 171203-F-QS677-0239C.JPG Photo Gallery