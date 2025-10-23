Night Training Soldiers conduct a live-fire shoot in a house during training in Djibouti, Africa, Nov. 11, 2017. Teams focused on breaching, entering and clearing a room with multiple targets during day and night conditions to develop small-unit tactics and techniques. The training falls under U.S. Africa Command's Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa's East African Response Force. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Erin Piazza SHARE: Download: Full Size (4.85 MB) Credit: Senior Airman Erin Piazza VIRIN: 171115-F-QS677-1116C.JPG Photo Gallery