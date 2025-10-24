An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor gives a signal while a jet takes off from an aircraft carrier.

Take Off

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet of Strike Fighter Squadron 115 launches from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan in the western Pacific Ocean, Nov. 11, 2017. The Ronald Reagan, Theodore Roosevelt and Nimitz strike groups are underway conducting flight operations in international waters as part of a three-carrier strike force exercise. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Janweb B. Lagazo

  • Download: Full Size (1.36 MB)
  • Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Janweb B. Lagazo VIRIN: 171111-N-CL027-264C.JPG
Photo Gallery