Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor drives down the basketball court past a player trying to block her as others stand ready.

Basketball Championship

Petty Officer 2nd Class Nyesha Adams, assigned to Naval War College, Newport, attempts to drive down the court during a basketball game in San Antonio, Nov. 1, 2017. The 2017 Armed Forces Basketball Championship is held at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland Air Force Base from 1-7 November. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emiline L. M. Senn

  Download: Full Size (2.55 MB)
  Credit: Petty Officer 2nd Class Emiline L. M. Senn VIRIN: 171101-N-OR184-0856C.JPG
