Basketball Championship

Petty Officer 2nd Class Nyesha Adams, assigned to Naval War College, Newport, attempts to drive down the court during a basketball game in San Antonio, Nov. 1, 2017. The 2017 Armed Forces Basketball Championship is held at Joint Base San Antonio, Lackland Air Force Base from 1-7 November. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Emiline L. M. Senn