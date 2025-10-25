Ship Bridge

Navy Ensign Brianna Nelson operates a telescopic alidade in the bridge aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Wasp as the ship enters Naval Station Mayport, Fla., Oct. 30, 2017. Wasp is slated to conduct maintenance and resupply after spending nearly two months transiting the Caribbean Sea in support of humanitarian aid missions. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Levingston Lewis