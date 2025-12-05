Cargo Lift

Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tomio Seki, right, and Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Charles Dohrmann guide an MH-60S Sea Hawk while picking up cargo during a vertical replenishment with the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt in the Pacific Ocean, Oct. 27, 2017. Theodore Roosevelt is currently underway for a regularly scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations in support of maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts. Navy photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Spencer Roberts