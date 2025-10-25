An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A Marine looks out the window of an aircraft

Aerial Assault

Marines conduct aerial assault support operations during Field Training Exercise 1-18 at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., Oct. 24, 2017. The Marines are assigned to the 9th Communication Battalion, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, and the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 164, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Gabino Perez

Photo Gallery