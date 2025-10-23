Medal of Honor Applause

Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan, second from left, claps during the ceremony to induct retired Army Capt. Gary M. Rose, a Medal of Honor recipient, into the Hall of Heroes at the Pentagon, Oct. 24, 2017. Rose received the medal for heroic actions during Operation Tailwind in September 1970, during which he provided medical care to more than 60 service members while under fire. DoD photo by Air Force Staff Sgt. Jette Carr