Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A group of people unload boxes from the back of a military vehicle.

Supply Delivery

Puerto Rico Army Reservists, Coast Guard Investigative Service agents, Coast Guard Tactical Law Enforcement team members, Puerto Rico Treasury Department agents and a Puerto Rico Ports Authority agent deliver food and water to those affected by Hurricane Maria in the mountains around Utuado, Puerto Rico, Oct. 12, 2017. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua L. DeMotts

  Download: Full Size (0.63 MB)
  Credit: Master Sgt. Joshua DeMotts
