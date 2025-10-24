Surprise Proposal

Air Force Staff Sgt. Jeff Greenquist proposes to his girlfriend, Ashley Branham, at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Va., Oct. 12, 2017, after returning from a six-month deployment to the Middle East. Greenquist, assigned to the Virginia Air National Guard's 192nd Maintenance Squadron, served with the 1st Fighter Wing to support Operation Inherent Resolve. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Carlin Leslie