Volleyball Bounce

Retired Navy Seaman Steven Davis practices sitting volleyball drills with other members of Team Navy during the Navy Wounded Warrior Walter Reed Adaptive Sports training camp in Bethesda, Md., June 10, 2017. Davis was an aviation electrician’s mate. The camp helped the athletes prepare for the 2017 Department of Defense Warrior Games, which begin June 30 in Chicago. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Charlotte C. Oliver