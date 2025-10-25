Leadership Ceremony

Deputy Defense Secretary Pat Shanahan, center, hosts the Defense Intelligence Agency change of directorship ceremony at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington. D.C., Oct. 3, 2017. To his left is outgoing director Marine Corps Lt. Gen. Vincent Stewart and to the right is incoming director Army Lt. Gen. Robert Ashley. DoD photo by Air Force Tech. Sgt. Brigitte N. Brantley