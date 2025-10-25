An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor high-fives a child in a room.

High-Five Focus

Navy Chief Petty Officer Jerome Cinco high-fives a boy during an event to promote oral hygiene for children in Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, Sept. 29, 2017. The event supports a partnership between the U.S. and Philippine militaries. Cinco is the senior enlisted leader assigned to Health Service Support Element, 3rd Marine Logistics Group. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew J. Bragg

Photo Gallery