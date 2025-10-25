High-Five Focus

Navy Chief Petty Officer Jerome Cinco high-fives a boy during an event to promote oral hygiene for children in Casiguran, Aurora, Philippines, Sept. 29, 2017. The event supports a partnership between the U.S. and Philippine militaries. Cinco is the senior enlisted leader assigned to Health Service Support Element, 3rd Marine Logistics Group. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Matthew J. Bragg