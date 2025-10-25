Trombone Buddies

Marine Corps Sgt. Colin Deeter plays the trombone at a high school during Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Indonesia 2017 in Surabaya, Indonesia, Sept. 12, 2017. The annual maritime exercises involve the Marine Corps, Navy and the armed forces of partner nations. Deeter is assigned to the 3rd Marine Expeditionary Force's brass band. Navy photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Joshua Fulton