An official website of the United States Government 
Here's how you know

Official websites use .gov

.gov website belongs to an official government organization in the United States.

Secure .gov websites use HTTPS

A lock ( lock ) or https:// means you’ve safely connected to the .gov website. Share sensitive information only on official, secure websites.

Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

Three people stand in water and hold a boat steady while a person holding a dog walks in the boat.

Hurricane Rescue

Texas Guardsmen from the 386th Engineer Battalion, first responders from Texas Task Force One and the Cypress Creek Fire Department move residents from severely flooded neighborhoods to safety days after Hurricane Harvey in Cypress Creek, Texas, Aug. 28, 2017. The team rescued more than 1,000 people and hundreds of dogs and cats, bringing them to dry ground. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Martha Nigrelle

Photo Gallery