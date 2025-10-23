An official website of the United States Government 
A soldier lifts a child into a vehicle during rescue operations.

Welcoming Arms

Soldiers help rescue residents, including a crying child, to safety following the devastating effects from Hurricane Harvey’s aftermath in Sugar Land, Texas, Aug. 29, 2017. The soldiers are assigned to the Texas Military Department’s 36th Sustainment Brigade, which includes soldiers from multiple National Guard units. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Robert Shelley

  • Download: Full Size (1.67 MB)
  • Credit: Senior Master Sgt. Robert Shelle VIRIN: 170829-Z-JJ438-011.JPG
