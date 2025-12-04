Baby Love

Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jerrika Stark holds her 10-month-old daughter at the Hangar Center on Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, Aug. 16, 2017. Stark, the 7th Force Support Squadron community activity center noncommissioned officer in charge, works with support groups to bring awareness to the growing need for nursing rooms in military moms’ work environments. Air Force photo by Airman Kylee Thomas