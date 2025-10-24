An official website of the United States Government 
Photos

Snapshots of what’s happening in the Defense Department.

A sailor kneels and presents a folded U.S. flag to a woman seated during a graveside service.

Arlington Honors

Erin Elizabeth Rehm receives an American flag from Navy Vice Adm. Jan Tighe during a graveside service for her husband, Chief Petty Officer Gary Leo Rehm Jr., at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va., Aug. 16, 2017. Rehm died when the USS Fitzgerald was involved in a collision with a Philippine-flagged merchant vessel off the coast of Japan on June 17. Army photo by Elizabeth Fraser

